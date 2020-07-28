ISB to market ‘Telangana Sona’ rice

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Agriculture Department and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) will work with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to come up with strategies for branding and marketing of ‘Telangana Sona’ rice variety.

Speaking about the importance of the new paddy variety, B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Agriculture and Co-operation, said that sometimes a good face also requires makeup. “Similarly, Telangana Sona is an improved and scientifically developed variety by the prestigious agricultural university of Telangana. It is known as diabetes-controlling rice, but it needs popularity to reap its maximum fruits,” he said.

“Telangana Sona is a disrupter in the rice market with the potential to make every consumer’s diet healthier and more nutritious. In general, small changes are easier for us to make and these changes can often lead to better health. This variety provides customers with the opportunity to make that small change,” said Professor Madhu Viswanathan, Marketing Professor, ISB.

The ISB would work with the State government to create a marketing and branding strategy for Telangana Sona to drive awareness among consumers about its benefits, he added.

Expressing happiness over the partnership, Prof Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU, said Telangana Sona was beneficial for producers, millers, traders and consumers, particularly for health-conscious rice lovers. “It is a climate-smart variety, which can save 2-4 tmc of water besides saving Rs 20 crore on pesticide use for every one lakh acres by replacing long-duration varieties,” he said.

The rice variety was highly suitable for both Vanakalam (Kharif) and Yasangi (Rabi) seasons and being super fine, fetches higher price over other fine-grain varieties. It gained popularity among the farmers pan India but requires proper branding for greater visibility and acceptance by the public, the V-C said.

Telangana Sona (RNR 15048) is a new paddy variety developed by PJTSAU with characteristics such as fine grain, high-yielding quality and blast resistance. The variety is advantageous for farmers as it grows in a relatively shorter time. In addition, it produces short slender grains, good head rice recovery, and high yield potential, making it a good premium paddy variety for farmers to grow. From the perspective of rice millers, Telangana Sona leads to less-broken grain (wastage) after milling.

It has the lowest glycaemic index among all known varieties of paddy making it ideal for the rice-eating diabetic population. Further, in comparison with other popular varieties of paddy, the composition of protein, carbohydrates, energy, niacin (vitamin B3) is also higher. This makes Telangana Sona a healthy alternative to other varieties of rice in the market.

