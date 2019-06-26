Ishaan Khatter is in awe of his elder brother

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Actor Ishaan Khatter describes his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor, as a shining example and finds it baffling how the Kabir Singh actor was able to play the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection.Ishaan on June 26 shared a few photographs of Shahid from Kabir Singh on Instagram. He captioned an image: “As happy as I can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me.

Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success, but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centred, loving and responsible family man I know.”

The Dhadak actor thanked Shahid for “knocking” him out with his performance in the film. “Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always, and for knocking me out with your performance in and as Kabir Singh.”