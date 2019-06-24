Ishant Sharma joins Uber’s #ParksNotParking campaign

By | Published: 4:30 pm

New Delhi: India cricketer Ishant Sharma on Monday joined hands with global ride-hailing major Ubers new campaign #ParksNotParking which supports converting parking spaces to parks.

Inspired by sustainability and rethinking urban spaces, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the ills of growing congestion and pollution in cities which is turning many of them into giant parking lots, thereby underscoring the urgent need to better utilise urban spaces for building parks.

“I am proud to be associated with Uber India’s new initiative #ParksNotParking and urge citizens to rethink their commuting decisions and opt for more environment-friendly choices,” Sharma said in a statement here.

“Over the years, Indian cities have grown rapidly, but as more buildings and parking lots have been built, it has been at the cost of playgrounds, gardens and parks. I strongly believe that all residents need open spaces so they can get cleaner air and also play, learn and practice sports.”