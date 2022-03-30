ISKCON Attapur to distribute 30,000 food packets on occasion of Ram Navami 2022

Hyderabad: ISKCON Attapur, situated in HUDA Colony, would distribute over 30,000 food packets during the upcoming Ram Navami week, which is celebrated on April 10.

ISKCON Attapur, Hyderabad is known to extend Annadaan activities during festivals like Gudi Padwa, Akshay Tritiya, Krishna Janmashtami, Diwali, and other auspicious days, during which it distributes about 1 lakh meals in total.

Sri Chaitanya Avatar Das, Head of ISKCON Attapur, Hyderabad said, “The world has gone through a lot of grief and hardship in the last two years, and we aim to do our bit for the community in line with the tenet of our revered Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, and the inspiration behind the Food for Life initiative, Srila Prabhupada.”

