ISL: Hyderabad FC to miss Gordillo until December 21

By | Published: 4:04 pm

New Delhi: Ahead of their debut match in the Indian Super League (ISL) against ATK in Kolkata, Hyderabad FC will miss the services of new signing Nestor Gordillo.

Spanish midfielder Gordillo will be ineligible for selection for Hyderabad FC’s first eight games of the 2019-20 ISL.

Gordillo was handed a four-month ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Players’ Status Committee on August 13.

Latest the 30-year-old can be available for current ISL season is the reverse fixture when Hyderabad FC host ATK on December 21.