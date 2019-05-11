Ismail gang: Cops to write to RR, GHMC authorities

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: After the arrest of seven members of the Ismail gang who were involved in violence in the Nawab Sahab Kunta area last week, the city police are now focusing on unearthing properties amassed by the gang.

The South Zone police are writing to the Ranga Reddy district administration and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asking them to inspect the dens of the Ismail gang at Mir Alam Tank and to initiate action.

On May 1, the gang assembled at a farmhouse near Mir Alam Tank and gathered lethal weapons before going on a spree, attacking people and damaging property. A government land parcel opposite the MJ Palace function hall, measuring close to two acres, was encroached by the gang.

“The gang members had assembled at the farmhouse on the banks of Mir Alam Tank. They consumed liquor, gathered swords and lethal weapons there. They later came on to the roads and created trouble in the localities,” said ACP, Charminar, B Anjaniah.

The police will be writing to the Rajendranagar Tahsildar and GHMC authorities seeking inspection of the place. “The premises of the farmhouse are located in the FTL area of the Mir Alam Tank. The gang was using it as a safe shelter to carry out their activities. We will ensure that it is closed down,” the ACP said.

Inspector (Falaknuma) A Srinivasa Rao said the gang had planned to murder one Irshad as he had complained to the police against them.

It is learned that the gang was trying to get into real estate settlements and government land encroachments in Rajendranagar and Mailardevpally police station areas. It was enjoying the support of a history-sheeter from Rajendranagar as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.