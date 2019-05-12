iSmart Shankar completes talkie part

By | Published: 6:41 pm

The upcoming film iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles, has completed the talkie part of the shooting. With this, there are only four songs left to shoot. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film comes up with the tagline ‘Double Dimaak Hyderabadi.’ The makers are planning to launch the teaser on May 15 which happens to be the birthday of hero Ram. Mani Sharma is composing music for the film, touted to be action entertainer. Puri and Charmme Kaur are producing iSmart Shankar under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banner. The film also has Puneeth Issar, Sathya Dev, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Getup Srinu, Madhu Singampalli, Kuldeep Singh, and Deepak Shetty in key roles.