iSmart Shankar: ‘Double Dimaak’ Shankar’s double energy

Its a mix, an out and out masala mix to be precise. All the ingredients of a masala movie are there and really spicing it up is the imaginative and futuristic concept of memory transfer.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial ‘iSmart Shankar’ is based on a sci-fi concept through which memories of a person can be transferred to the brain of another person.

The director laced this typical mass entertainer with a scientific concept to give it a novel treatment. And the result is fruitful as ‘iSmart Shankar’ turns out to be better than many of Jagannadh’s recent movies except for some unsavoury sequences and overstretching of Dakhini/Telangana dialect.

Shankar (Ram Pothineni) who calls himself ‘iSmart’ stays with his ‘Kaka’ (uncle) and both of them are involved in doing settlements to eke out a living. The trouble begins when Shankar is hired as a hitman through Kaka to kill a political heavyweight. The associated events make Shankar go behind the persons who had hatched the murder plan. During his quest for the truth, Shankar lands in a dangerous situation and gets attacked. The incident later leads to fixing a chip in Shankar’s brain to transfer the memory of a CBI officer who holds key details about the killing case and Shankar becomes ‘double dimaak’. How will ‘double iSmart Shankar’ helps the CBI in solving the case and why Shankar wants revenge on those who hired him is the story.

Probably for the first time Puri Jagannadh, a director with a mass appeal, touched science fiction and blended them well. It has an excess of all the masala elements the audience usually expect in a mass entertainer and it indeed succeeds well in serving its purpose.

But the devil is in the details. Shankar’s irreverent character was presented using the Dakhini/Telangana dialect, though it is a fictional character, the diction of Shankar at times go wrong and even the looks get caricaturized in some instances. And arguably distasteful scenes between Chandhini (Naba Natesh) and Shankar in the first half are passed off normally.

For Ram Pothineni, who is looking for a decent hit, this movie will be remembered for his onscreen energy and characterization, which is a common trait among Puri Jagannadh heroes.

And if there is one big asset to ‘iSmart Shankar’ then it is music by veteran Mani Sharma. In addition to the already chartbuster songs, the background score, notably in the climax sequence is absorbing and puts you in a musical trance. Nidhhi Agerwal’s role as a neuroscientist who transfers memory into Shankar’s brain has got a good space along with actor Satyadev.

To give it a strong mass image, certain elements are overdone in ‘iSmart Shankar’. And resultantly, the output is loud and crass in parts, but if you can withstand these, ‘double dimaak’ iSmart Shankar will entertain you with his mad energy.

