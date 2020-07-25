ISO 9001 certification for HMWSSB

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) bagged ISO 9001:2015 Certification for implementation and maintenance of Quality Management System for Raw Water collection from all sources, treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution system including chlorination of potable water supply to consumers.

The efforts of HMWSSB to maintain quality in treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution were recognized by ISO Certification agency and has renewed the certificate issued in this regard after due audit, a press release said. The audit process is elaborate and covered various aspects of treatment, storage, pumping, transmission and distribution. The audit also looked at the chlorination process and has certified its operations as continuation of quality parameters fixed. The certificate issued is valid up to 2023.

The certificate was awarded for maintenance of the standard while drawing the water transmission and distribution to the customer’s satisfaction, the release added.

