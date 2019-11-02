iSprout opens 6th centre in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:11 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Co-working space provider iSprout Business Centre launched its sixth centre in India and third in Hyderabad on Friday and plans to expand its operations going ahead.

Located at Financial District, the centre will provide 1,100 seats spread across 80,000 sq ft of area and has first-of-its-kind humanoid called Sakhi to guide visitors and customers coming to the facility.

The new centre was inaugurated by Telangana Industries and IT Department, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who informed that such spaces provide a perfect arena for innovative work and was the reason why Hyderabad had been termed the start-up capital of India.

“This is iSprout’s largest and third centre in Hyderabad and these spaces bring glory to Hyderabad and the State. We have seen innovative work coming from such spaces and T-hub is testimony to this growth,” Ranjan said.

The facility, according to iSprout CEO and co-founder, Sundari Patibandla would not only host startups but would also provide space for large corporates, MNCs and MSMEs to house their employees.

“Besides providing physical workspaces, iSprout centres also help in setting up businesses which include services such as company incorporation, accounting, payroll, registrations, GST filing, TDS filing, tax and audit,” she said.

Talking robot

The humanoid is designed by Invento Robotics based in Bengaluru and this is the first time the humanoid is being used in Hyderabad for office purposes.

The robot will be more like a guide and front office assistant and provide details about iSprout spaces, amenities, services and upcoming events. Sakhi interacted with Ranjan at the event and showed him the whole office by providing him details about what the facility offers.

Expansion plans

iSprout Business Centre has invested Rs 70 crore so far in its six centres that have been launched in the last two years with the other three situated in Vijayawada and Chennai. Going ahead, the company plans to invest the same amount of money to fund its expansion in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi-NCR.

“We plan to set up five to seven more centres by next year end and are looking at acquiring 2.5 lakh sq ft of area for the same. At present, we are providing 4,000 seats in all our six centres with around 50 companies using our services,” Patibandla said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.