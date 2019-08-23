Israeli farmer remixes ancient scents near Dead Sea

By | Published: 5:55 pm

At his farm near the Dead Sea in occupied Palestinian territory, Israeli Guy Erlich remixes blends of perfume and incense that he believes were used by royalty in the biblical era. He claims to have re-created a scent that Cleopatra may have dabbed on her skin and oils that anointed ancient Jewish kings.

With a passion for ancient plants, Erlich set out in 2008 to try to grow them himself to turn into fragrances and other products, on a small hill in the West Bank, near the Israeli settlement of Almog.He now cultivates around 60 biblical plants, from which he creates creams, perfumes, soap and honey, and attracts tourists who come to learn about the rare plants and take in their scents.

Erlich, 48, dreams of bringing back into widespread circulation the balm of Gilead, used medicinally during the ancient Roman era and referenced in the Bible. He’s even named his farm after it. Erlich makes honey with the flowers of Boswellia trees that yield frankincense, one of the offerings to the baby Jesus in the Bible’s New Testament.

The trees grow in places like Somalia, Yemen, Ethiopia and Oman but Erlich has planted them at his Balm of Gilead Farm. For now, the small leafed species takes up only a limited part of his farm, but the honey he produces sells at a premium price: $1,000 per kilogram. The farm is currently quite Spartan and he hopes in time to be able to develop his tourist centre, a simple, wooden structure that shields visitors from the sun next to his fields.