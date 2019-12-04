Israeli show ‘The Missing’ to get Indian remake

By | Published: 6:10 pm 7:44 pm

Popular Israeli series The Missing (“Ne’elamim”) is all set for Indian adaptation. Created by Yaron Arazi, the original series revolves around Emma and Alon, a brother and sister who move to a small town and quickly find out that nothing is quite as it seems in their new neighbourhood. The ground water supply has been geologically poisoned, and three teenagers from their high school died under mysterious circumstances a few months earlier but when an unexplainable photograph of them surfaces, the siblings begin to doubt that they know the full story. Global content creation and distribution company ADD Content has signed a deal with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment to develop the Indian remake of the drama.

Bankrupt Katie sells £230K diamond rings

Katie Price, declared bankrupt by a London court a few days ago, is said to have been forced to sell her 230,000-pound (Rs 2.15 crore) diamond engagement rings ex-husband Peter Andre gave her. Katie was given three engagement rings by singer Peter, with whom she has two kids — Junior and Princess. Katie was declared bankrupt after she blew her entire 45-million-pound (Rs 413 crore; $57 million) fortune over the years. At a hearing in October 2018, she was given time to negotiate a deal with taxmen over her finances and her proposal for an IVA was accepted on November 30, 2018.