ISRO chief offers prayers at Tirumala shrine ahead of CARTOSAT-3 launch

By | Published: 4:16 pm

Tirupati: ISRO chief K Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at this famous hill shrine here, a day ahead of the launch of India’s imaging satellite, CARTOSAT-3.

ISRO is all set to launch the earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from the US, from Sriharikota on Wednesday.

Sivan offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here.

Later, speaking to reporters here, Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter was doing well and sending a lot of information about the Moon.

Lander ‘Vikram’ from Chandrayaan-2 had crashlanded while attempting a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter