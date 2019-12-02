ISRO exhibition at NIT Warangal from Wednesday

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Warangal: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in association with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), District Administration, Warangal Urban, will organise Vikram Sarabhai centenary exhibition and memorial lecture for two days from December 4.

Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture on December 4 will be delivered by Dr V Jayaraman, former Satish Dhawan professor and senior advisor, ISRO, a press note said.

