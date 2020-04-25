ISRO invites proposals for tech relating to human space travel

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Chennai: The Indian space agency which plans to send Indians has called for proposals from national research and academic institutions for developing affordable indigenous technologies for human survival in low earth orbit.

The space agency has sought technological proposals in the areas of: radiation hazard characterisation and mitigation, space food, inflatable habitats, human robotic interfaces, thermal protection systems, environmental control and life support systems, green propulsion, debris management and mitigation, energy harness and storage, in-situ 3D manufacturing; fluid technology and management, space bioengineering, bio-astronautics, simulated gravity; human psychology for long term missions, space medicine and diagnostics and others.

The last date for submission of the proposals is July 15, 2020. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) its Human Space Programme will endeavour to send humans to destinations from low earth orbits and beyond.

Human Space Mission requires innovations and creative technologies for space explorations which will lead to widening of scientific knowledge, economic growth, value addition to the quality of life of a common man and thus national development, said ISRO.

The Indian space agency said there is need to build capabilities to derive scientific benefits from ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Programme.

“There is also a need to establish long term research as well as plan for necessary facilities, human resource developments for optimal utilisations of experimental applications and technological development for societal usage,” ISRO said.

This opportunity will enable national research/academic institutions to harness their expertise and capabilities towards development of technologies for space exploration.

According to ISRO, the Principal Investigator (PI) of the proposal should (a) Provide necessary details and usage of technology/solution for human space programme which can Abridge the gap in terms of affordability and indigenisation and (b) Be capable of developing a space qualified payload/solution.