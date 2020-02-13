ISRO invites students for YUVIKA program

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Here is an opportunity for school students to be part of the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and learn about space science from experts. The country’s premier space research organisation is calling for applications from interested students for its second-session of young scientist programme ‘YUVIKA’ (YUva VIgyani KAryakram), which starts from May.

The special training program is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to students with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of space activities.

The two-week training will be held during summer holidays from May 11 to May 22 and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions. Three students each from each State/Union Territory will be selected to participate in the programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus. An additional five seats are reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

The selection will be done through online registration, which is open till February 24. Students who have finished class 8 and currently studying in class 9 in the academic year 2019-20 will be eligible for the programme. Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are also eligible for the programme. The selection is based on the academic performance and extracurricular activities in class 8. For applications: isro.gov.in

