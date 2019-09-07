ISRO scientists will not stop until they achieve their aim: PM Modi

By | Published: 5:06 pm 5:45 pm

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the ISRO scientists will not stop trying until they reach the surface of the moon.

Modi’s statements came hours after Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan 2’s lander, Vikram, minutes before its soft landing on the surface of the moon.

“In Bengaluru, I was there with scientists at ISRO earlier today. I am very impressed by the courage they have shown. We can all learn from our scientists at ISRO how to work towards your aim irrespective of big challenges and difficult condition. They will not stop striving till they reach the target,” Modi said while inaugurating various metro projects in Mumbai after addressing the scientists at Bengaluru-based space agency earlier today.

He continued, “We have seen an obstacle in the mission Chandrayaan today. But ISRO scientists will not stop until they reach the destination. The dream to land on moon will be fulfilled. (Chand par pohochne ka sapna pura hokarke rahega).”

The Prime Minister further highlighted that “we should remember that the orbiter sent with Chandrayaan-2 is still there, revolving around the moon.” “This is also a historical achievement,” he asserted.

Earlier today, the ISRO announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan-2’s lander, Vikram, minutes before its soft landing on the surface of the moon.

“This is Mission Control Centre. Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed,” ISRO tweeted.

The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth’s orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India’s second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.