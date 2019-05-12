ISRO set to launch RISAT-2B on May 22

By | Published: 9:22 am 10:22 am

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch RISAT-2B, a Radar imaging earth observation satellite from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

“The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0527 hrs IST on May 22, 2019, subject to weather conditions,” ISRO said in a statement on Saturday.

RISAT-2B will be placed into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degree.

The satellite will be lifted off by the trusted workhorse PSLV-C46. This will be the 48th mission of PSLV.

“PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of PSLV in ‘core-alone’ configuration (without the use of solid strap-on motors). This will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 36th launch from the First Launch pad,” the statement by the agency added.

ISRO has also made provision for the public to view the launch from recently opened Viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

The satellites of RISAT series are said to be designed in a way to keep a check on border infiltration.