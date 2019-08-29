Issa Lopez collaborating with Guillermo del Toro

By | Published: 4:58 pm 5:31 pm

Tigers Are Not Afraid director Issa Lopez is helming a “werewolf-Western” film with Guillermo del Toro attached to produce. Issa has revealed she wrote the script for the new project, which is currently with the Oscar-winning director, who also became the “champion” of her recently released horror fantasy film.

“I have a movie with Guillermo del Toro, who not only became a champion of that movie but said, ‘What are you going to do next? Let’s do something!’ I could not believe that. So, we’re prepping a werewolf movie, a supernatural Western. It’s a werewolf-Western. I’m super excited. He has the script, I wrote it, he loves it, and we’re gearing up to make it,” she told Entertainment Weekly. Issa added werewolf films have been far few in between with An American Werewolf in London as the big one, so it’s time to revisit the narrative.

“It’s about revisiting the essence of what it is, which is trying to contain the beast in you. It’s as simple as that, and I think that’s perfectly relatable with humankind, and particularly the moment that we’re living in,” she said.

Her Tigers Are Not Afraid is a dark fairy tale about five children trying to survive the violence of the cartels in the Mexican drug war. The film had been doing festival rounds since its premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2017.