Issue marriage certificates on same day: Khammam Collector

Published: 8:04 pm

Khammam: The District Collector RV Karnan directed the Gram Panchayat secretaries to take steps for issuing marriage certificates on the day of marriage to the newly married couples. He said public representatives and village level officials should take prior information of the marriages taking place in their villages by getting an application along with wedding invitation card from the families and issue marriage certificate on the day of marriage.

The Collector addressed a gathering of Panchayat secretaries, CDPOs, Anganwadi supervisors and Municipal Commissioners at a awareness meeting on Telangana Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2002 here at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram.

Timely registration of marriages would help the eligible, newly married women to apply for financial assistance given by Telangana government under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes, the Collector noted.

Similarly, the concerned officials should make efforts in issuing birth and death certificates as soon as possible. Immediate issuance of death certificates could allow the eligible families of the deceased persons to benefit from Rythu Bhima scheme and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana, Karnan explained.

He told the panchayat secretaries to work in coordination with the concerned departments. Steps towards prevention of child marriages have to be taken. Action would be initiated against the concerned panchayat secretary and Anganwadi staff if complaints on child marriages are received from their villages.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Vinod Kumar wanted the government officials to be fully aware of all the statues implemented in the country. Child Protection Committees have to report child marriages to the concerned officers if they take place in any village.

