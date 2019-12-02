ISU launches ‘EmbraceYou’ Collection

By | Published: 8:15 pm

ISU, a brand for the millennial and stylish woman which provides AM-to-PM dressing solutions for fashion enthusiasts has announced the launch of its exclusive collection ‘EmbraceYou’. The collection, crafted especially for the Indian masses that have been facing issues with inclusivity, is a game changer.

The word ISU (pronounced as ‘Is You’) denotes each individual’s story and hence ‘ISU is IS YOU’; where each and every member of our society should embrace their body in all shapes, sizes and colours. The ‘EmbraceYou’ Collection is a step forward in that direction, giving Indian women the choice to explore and find fashionable options for all body types.

The ‘EmbraceYou’ Collection by ISU represents a paradigm of fashion and style designed for all fashion enthusiasts in our country. The collection by ISU includes outfits which are edgy, versatile and trending internationally. The minimal collection is crafted keeping the top fashion trends of 2019 in mind, such as pastel toned jeggings, ribbed tops and turtlenecks, sheer organza jackets, statement t-shirts, flared ribbed pants and high waisted denims and basics that have found their home in bold primary shades and subtle details.

A lot of women are depreciated for their size, body shape, skin tone etc. in India. There is a limitation in availability of sizes, patterns, exclusive colours that will suit the diversity. In today’s day and age, accessibility to fashion is much of a problem as finding correct fittings, sizes, colours and prints that suit the varied Indian body shape. ISU aims to solve three key problems plaguing the Indian fashion industry, namely the availability of varied sizing, good quality products and trendy options. With ISU, inclusivity is not going to be a problem anymore.