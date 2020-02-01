IT driving Hyderabad realty growth

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is showing strong fundamentals that are helping the city to stay ahead of other commercial real estate hubs in the country, quarter-on-quarter. The market is exhibiting healthy demand, supply and price dynamics. The consistent growth shown by the city’s real estate indicates a strong trend that is set to continue. IT sector has been one of the core reasons for this robust growth.

Knight Frank studies show that the inflection point for Hyderabad real estate was 2014 and things have started changing positively since then, when the new government came into power. After the first year of governance, it was very evident that if there was a stable political climate, economics of the State were good.

“When the power and water equations were addressed to the people and fears were dispelled that this is not a city of unrest, IT companies started growing and increased workforce. They were growing at a certain pace and the office stock was falling short at that stage. Realty developers who were till then focusing on residential development realised the demand potential and started creating office space for IT sector. In the last three years, Hyderabad has consistently increased office take up and broke all records. The demand that the city has witnessed in the last few years is not a speculative demand, but an end-user demand,” Samson Arthur, branch director-Hyderabad, Knight Frank India, told Telangana Today.

Residential demand

On the residential front, he says, “During early 2019, due to regulatory reasons, developers did not release project launches. And therefore the demand was increasing. When the launches happened, customers were eager to buy and when that response came, developers were encouraged and therefore that led to price increase. The builders could sell the inventory that was ready. Hyderabad became the only Indian city in top 20 among 150 global cities, in terms of home price appreciation, occupying the 14th spot with a nine per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise, well above the global average of 3.2 per cent.”

The anchor for residential space in Hyderabad is the IT story. If IT does well and office space continues to grow, residential space will grow parallelly. Rental demand will also pick up. And all this will be sustainable demand.

He said, “Good infrastructure, metropolitan culture, government friendliness to business, social infrastructure, low lifestyle cost, and emergence of medical, education and entertainment hubs give everything one is looking for in the city.”

As the supply is increasing in the market, in the coming quarters, there could be a home price appreciation at about 4-5 per cent, similar to the trend that is seen in other top cities. Hyderabad however continues to remain affordable for home buyers. The sentiment of the home buyer has been positive whenever there is home price appreciation, indicating that Hyderabad is a growing market, he points out.

Warehousing and logistics are going to be the future sunrise segments for the city, which are already attracting government and private sector interest.

