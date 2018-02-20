IT exports from India to grow by 7-9%

By | Published: 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: The IT exports from India will grow at 7 to 9 per cent in 2018-19 compared with 7.8 per cent growth seen during 2017-18, according to R Chandrashekar, President, Nasscom.

Releasing the performance of IT sector here at the World Congress on Information Technology, he said the total revenues for 2017-18 is likely to touch $167 billion, even as there are 38 days left in the financial year.

The exports so far have increased from $116 billion to $126 billion, up by USD 10 billion. The domestic revenues have increased from $24 billion last financial year to $26 billion, lower than ten per cent, he said.

“While 2017 started om the backdrop of uncertainties across protectionism, Credit, slowdown in technology spenf decision making, the current outlook is one of cautious optimism. There is still duke turbulence and it is not clear how some of the known uncertainties will play out, however, FY 2019 is likely to be be a better year, based on our current assessment”.

The industry will further expand its digital footprint, with a growth of 7 to 9 percent for technology services, 10-12 percent for domestic technology and new age digital to groei 1.5-2x of industry growth. Hiring is expected to be similar to FY2018, that is a net addition of 1,00,000 jobs. Technology jobs in non-technology areas are expected to grow faster.