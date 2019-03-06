IT firm deleted several voter names: HYD Police Commissioner

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The prime objective of the city police to probe the alleged data theft by IT Grids Private India Ltd, at the behest of the AP government, is to ascertain the quantum of deletion of names from the electoral rolls, said the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

The complainant, G Dasarath Ram Reddy, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, had alleged that several names of voters who are not staying in AP were deleted, Anjani Kumar told media persons here on Wednesday. “Also, the complainant said the deletion was done on political preference after obtaining data of each person in Andhra Pradesh by IT Grids India Private Limited and others,” he said.

Investigations so far have pointed at deletion of names of voters from the list. “Preliminary enquiry has found that names of persons who are staying in Hyderabad but are natives of Andhra Pradesh were missing from the voter list. We are investigating the case along with the Cyberabad police under the guidance of the Election Commission,” the Commissioner said and added that the case was registered in the city as the complainant stays here and the respondents are based in Hyderabad.

Modus operandi

Dasarath Ram Reddy of Yousufguda had lodged a complaint with the S.R Nagar police alleging a criminal angle in the survey conducted by IT Grids India Private Ltd. He alleged that the firm had intentionally collected the information and deleted names of persons after obtaining their political preferences.

Explaining the modus operandi of IT Grids, Anjani Kumar said the company had taken up a survey after hiring some persons. The questionnaire prepared for the purpose contained questions like political preferences, place of residence – in AP or outside — over telephone. “The information was then forwarded to booth level Seva Mitra officers who belong to one political party and a ground survey done during which the Aadhar card and other details of the person interviewed previously were collected. Later, the details were sent by the Seva Mitra booth level officer to the IT Grids Company,” he explained.

The data collected by IT Grids was again sent to a ‘key person’ for further action. “We suspect that the key person might be a code name of some important segment in the entire modus operandi. We are trying to find out about ‘key person’ and his role,” said Anjani Kumar.

To a question, he said they will seek information about IT Grids Company and its database from Amazon and Google. “They have to provide us whenever we need any data for investigation. They have to go by the law of the land,” Anjani Kumar added.