IT firms in Hyderabad agree to stagger exit timings

Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: In view of the recent traffic gridlocks and issues during rains in the IT corridor of Madhapur, Hitec City and neighbouring areas, IT companies have agreed to stagger the exit timings of their employees to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said a protocol was being prepared to regulate traffic in the IT corridor and plans were afoot to direct the companies on the staggered exit timings to be followed. There are over 5 lakh employees working in the IT corridor and nearly three to four lakh employees use cars and personal transportation.

During a meeting with representatives of IT firms, associations and employees here on Thursday, Kishore said there were challenges in solving the traffic issues, but the government was committed to addressing them at the earliest.

Plans were being made to construct stormwater drains across the IT corridor in the next two years to avoid water-logging. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had instructed the corporation to lay emphasis on IT corridors, said Kishore.

Meanwhile, the corporation decided to utilise the services of Project Design from National Academy of Construction as the third party to inspect the structural designs of multi-floor buildings.

This plan was approved by the GHMC Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday. In all, the committee approved 15 proposals of the corporation. During the meeting, instructions were issued to the entomology wing to intensify measures for controlling mosquito menace. Elected public representatives and local corporators will be roped in ensure proper maintenance of 134 gyms set up by GHMC across the city.

