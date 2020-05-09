IT firms in Hyderabad told to stagger timings

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Saturday held a meeting with the IT industry bodies including SCSC, HYSEA and NASSCOM and explained to them the guidelines to be adhered during functioning of the IT/IETS companies.

The State government has allowed the IT / ITES industry to operate with up to 33 per cent work force, in the red zones including GHMC area with the remaining persons to work from home.

The Cyberabad police issued the guidelines for the companies to be followed that included suggesting them to follow a staggered ramp-up plan to reach this 33 per cent in a phased manner, without rushing it all at once in the beginning. And this 33 per cent of strength is across all shifts including critical operations during night hours, contract staff etc.

The companies were asked to follow staggered timings (login between 7 am to 10 am; logout between 3 pm to 6 pm). The managements were asked to ensure that the authorisation letters issued to employees and cabs should be utilised for the purpose of travelling from home to office and back home. Every employee must carry authorisation letter along with ID card to commute to work and back home. “The movements are strictly restricted during curfew hours (7 pm to 7 am),” he said.

The Commissioner suggested that they can engage buses to the maximum extent following social distancing norms to reduce the number of individual vehicles on the road. Similarly the companies must ensure all measures for health, safety and hygiene as per the guidelines issued by the health department like ensuring wearing of mask, maintain social distancing, sanitising, hand wash, etc.,

It was stressed that social distancing norms should be followed for all vehicles used by employees including those operated by company like cabs and buses. Company operated buses should run with 50 per cent occupancy, the police said.

V C Sajjanar asked that the management should not allow gathering of employees outside of IT parks, campuses which encourages street hawkers and other activities on roads. “Strict action will be initiated if any violations are observed,” he warned.

The police also asked them not to operate the cafeteria until further notice or allow any socialising or gathering of employees in common areas within the IT companies or IT parks.