IT Grids accessed Telangana voters’ data

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Police investigation into the data theft case revealed that that IT Grids India Private Limited, which developed TDP’s Seva Mitra app, also accessed data relating to Telangana voters.

This was disclosed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) head Stephen Raveendra on Thursday. The State government constituted a nine-member team headed by Raveendra for a detailed investigation into the data theft case. Replying to a question on point of jurisdiction to probe the case, he said, “You are thoroughly mistaken. Apart from data pertaining to AP, we have also found data related to Telangana”.

The company might have got the data pertaining to Andhra Pradesh for wrongful gain for attempting to manipulate it. But, with respect to data related to Telangana, the police will probe as to how the firm managed to procure it. “What is the need for accessing the data? Why they did it? We have a suspicion whether they tried to manipulate our data,” he replied to another question.

Apart from IT Grids, the role of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies Private Limited and other companies will also be probed in detail. “It’s a complex case and requires expertise and special focus,” he said, adding that a comprehensive probe will be conducted in a scientific and transparent manner. “There is no need to panic. The accused will be brought to book,” he said.

IT Grids Company CEO D Ashok is still at large. Based on a complaint that sensitive data of individuals, including personal information, Aadhaar, voter ID cards and beneficiary details of government schemes, was obtained illegally, the police searched the company.

During searches, they found the data with the company. “We noticed personal information such as name, village, caste and type of government scheme they were availing in the app,” he said.

As of now, two data theft cases were registered — one each in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. These cases were transferred to the SIT for investigation.