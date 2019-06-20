IT Grids CEO appears before police in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Three months after remaining elusive in connection with the data theft case that was booked against him, IT Grids Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dakavaram Ashok appeared before the Madhapur police here on Thursday.

Following court orders, he and his wife Sri Laxmi appeared before the police and furnished a bail bond of Rs.50,000 each. The police had also issued a memo to Ashok asking him to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted for a detailed investigation into the case. However, he did not turn up before the SIT at its office in Goshamahal, sources said.

Earlier, the SIT issued three notices to Ashok. As he was not available, the notices were pasted at his house at Vidhura Vihar in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony. A case under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 379 (Theft), 420 (Cheating), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 66 (B) and 72 of IT Act was registered against him.

Forensic experts retrieved data out of 60 hard disks that were seized by the SIT from his company in Madhapur. Apart from the hard disks, police also confiscated pen drives, memory cards and other digital evidence from the company.

The company, which developed TDP’s Seva Mitra app and accessed the data related to Telangana illegally, was sealed after completing the seizure operation.

