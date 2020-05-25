IT growth momentum will continue: KTR

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: The IT industry in Hyderabad and Telangana will keep up its growth momentum even in the future, asserted Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Though coronavirus pandemic has impacted several industries, the IT industry because of the kind of ecosystem Hyderabad provides, will rebound and maintain its growth as in the past, he said.

The Minister, who met the new leadership team of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, emphasised that the IT industry will overcome the crisis and maintain strong growth despite Covid-19 disruptions. Hysea team said the efforts of the Chief Minister and the IT Minister have helped Telangana to surpass the national growth rate in IT exports.

With the support of Telangana government has extended over the last six years, Hyderabad IT industry has achieved significant growth, the industry body observed.

Hysea also noted that the State government has taken proactive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mimimise the impact on businesses as well as individuals, and the IT industry will always back the government in all its efforts. They assured the IT Minister that all the IT companies will implement their proposed expansion plans in the State after the crisis subsides.

Hysea leadership team discussed with KTR the situation being faced by the IT workforce and the kind of support needed from the government and other stakeholders.

KTR said Telangana government has been closely working with industry bodies such as Hysea and had been gathering ideas and suggestions from time to time. The Minister asked the IT industry to see the current challenges created by the pandemic as opportunities. He said, during the lockdown, medical and education sectors have seen increased adoption of technology in the form of video-conferencing for conducting several programmes as well as rolling out new initiatives, both at the corporate and individual level.

The crisis has shown to the world that technology comes to the rescue when confronted with unprecedented times and unforeseen challenges. The IT industry can actively work towards finding solutions to several problems that society is facing today.

KTR added, at a time when the central government is keen to support home-grown and innovation-driven companies, the IT industry should gear up to contribute to the nation and grab new opportunities. He noted that several Hyderabad-based companies have come out with innovative products in the last few months and assured that the State government will provide the needed support and platform to all such companies and innovators even in the future.

The IT department of Telangana, for instance, is using the online meeting solutions platform developed by a WE Hub startup for all its internal meetings. The Minister said the State government is taking all the measures to maintain the growth momentum of Hyderabad IT industry, and industry associations such as Hysea need to continue playing a vital role in achieving this goal.

