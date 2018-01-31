It hurts to miss IPL, says Pragyan Ojha

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: For someone who had the distinction of winning the Purple Cap in IPL 2010, he finds himself in wilderness as there are no takers for this 31-year-old for the last two years. Pragyan Ojha says it hurts to miss the IPL.

“Playing for Deccan Chargers, I took 21 wickets and won the Purple Cap as the highest wicket-taker in 2010. I’m the only spinner to do so far in IPL. That is the reason that is making me to work hard. I would like to a mark again in the longer and shorter formats of the game. I want to be a stronger and confident bowler.”

In a way, he has no regrets to miss the IPL this season. “To be honest I’m not disappointed as this season I had not performed the way I could. It did not go the way I wanted it because of the lack of match practice. The late arrival of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Bengal upset my plans and I could not get any match practice before the Ranji season. I could not even play in local leagues or the Moin-ud-dowla and Buchi Babu. It seriously dented my confidence.”

The left-arm spinner is confident of getting his rhythm back. “It is not difficult. You have to keep it simple. One has to work hard and I’m prepared for it. I’m planning to go to NCA in Bengaluru and work with spin consultant (Narendra) Hirwani and WV Raman for ten to 15 days. I have sought the help of the Hyderabad Cricket Association in this regard. After that I’m planning to play league matches in Chennai as a lot of matches are played in the month of March and April. I will also play local matches and then the other big tournaments before the Ranji season.”

On his stints with now defunct Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, Ojha said he was happy that he was part of two teams that won the IPL titles.

“There is always a nice feeling when your teams win the tournament. I had the privilege to be part of the Deccan Chargers once (2009) and Mumbai Indians twice. You play to win and any tournament you win, it gives you a lot of confidence. Your stature grows as you win tournaments for the teams or the country.”

He has a few scalps which are close to his heart in IPL. “Of course, getting the wickets of MS Dhoni and Sachin Paaji (while playing for Deccan Chargers). In the Kolkata final, I also got the crucial wicket of Albie Morkel.”

According to Ojha, he enjoyed his role in South Africa in the 2009 edition where Deccan Chargers won the IPL title. “It was a great experience. In 2008 we were at the bottom of the table and winning the title next year in South Africa gave a lot of satisfaction. I got into a good rhythm.”

He said he was working with former Hyderabad off-spinner Kanwaljit Singh. “He has seen me since my under-19 cricket days. He knows me well as a bowler. I learnt a lot from him. I will try to pick his mind and be a better bowler.”

Ojha said it is not a comeback. “It is all about getting back into the scheme of things. I’m serious. I want get back to the wicket-taking habit. I have decided to skip the one-day tournament as I know I’m not in good form. I want to get back into good rhythm and contribute to Hyderabad cricket.”

He said he had no specific targets. “I want to play and enjoy the game. Of course my priority would be to take wickets and be consistent with the ball. My late coach Vijay Paul always said to enjoy the process of the game. It is a matter of time before I get back to my wicket-taking habit.”