By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Ambati Rayudu is looking forward to a new exciting season. “My biggest priority is to score runs and bring the back the lost glory for Hyderabad. It depends a lot on various factors. We should have a good ambience in the team. Miracles can’t happen with a single individual performance in a team game. It should be a team effort. We have the team to win the Ranji Trophy. Most of the players know what it takes to score runs or take wickets for Hyderabad. We can go all the way. We can’t be a laughing stock any more. It hurts when people talk bad of Hyderabad cricket,’’ he said while talking to N Jagannath Das.

On Hyderabad team

It is time there is a good ambience and there should be no pressure on the players. The best team should be selected. I feel that the players are playing under pressure. The infighting in the association is not good for cricket. Sadly, I feel the Hyderabad colours are for sale and it is important the players should perform to earn a place in the team. I remember when I had to score a lot of runs to get into the team, whether it was under-16, under-19 or under-22. We were not sure of our places because the competition was very high. It is different now. I feel sad some time when deserving players are overlooked while others get into the team. It is very painful.

On past glory

We should regain the lost glory. Hyderabad had always produced some brilliant cricketers. I grew up watching these icons in action. I always remember how we won the Ranji Trophy. There were some beautiful knocks from Azeem sir, Arshad sir and Vijay Mohan Raj sir. That is the team I wanted to play. But it is time we change for the good. It is sooner the better otherwise Hyderabad cricket will go further down. The merited players should be recognised and be selected. Other day I went to Secunderabad Club, I saw Noshir Mehta with Hyderabad logo on his T shirt. He was wearing with a pride. The present Hyderabad players should have that pride on their chest.

On the new season

I have nothing to prove to anyone. My only motivating factor is to bring good results for Hyderabad. I have immense respect for cricketers who played with a lot of passion in the past. The young cricketers should learn to respect the senior cricketers. I would be very happy if the senior cricketers are invited and talk about their experiences. Those cricketers played in tough conditions and came out with flying colours. Yes the game has changed but the basics will always remain the same. We have the talent but it is a question of right selection. The selectors should be given respect and paid for their job but they should be accountable. Then only there will improvement in the game.

On decline of Hyderabad cricket

When I speak about Hyderabad, we had good number of internationals who played from here. There were a few cricketers who were unfortunate not to play for the country. The future of Hyderabad cricket lies in these 34 cricketers and we should push Hyderabad cricket forward. We all had faced a lot of hardships to earn Hyderabad colours. It is very important that these cricketers should come together for the good cause of Hyderabad cricket. They should bury their differences and look for improvement in the game. We should see the young cricketers should benefit from good decisions. When Arjun (Yadav) and I could come together, why not the senior cricketers? The future lies in their hands. Hopefully, they all come for good cause and see that Hyderabad is set on the right track.

On future of Hyderabad cricket

It is always a dream to play and win for Hyderabad. It is unfortunate that we all had to play cricket as professionals for some time. I hope (Hanuma) Vihari would come back some day. He is after all a Hyderabad cricketer. He is playing brilliantly for India. In another ten years we should have at least five to six players earning national colours. It is sad to see only two players from Hyderabad to play in IPL. We need more successful cricketers from Hyderabad like Mumbai or Karnataka.

On captaincy

It is good to lead the side. Red-ball captaincy is crucial as it needs a lot of tactical acumen. I can talk to selectors on captaincy. At this stage of my career I have nothing to prove to anyone. My goal is to take Hyderabad to a new high. We are a young team which is exciting. I’m part of so many teams. I know how the winning culture would be and I want that in the Hyderabad team whether it is through captaincy or not. “For me, it is not a comeback although I had announced the retirement when it was an off-season. It is important that there is a good environment in Hyderabad cricket. The players should be given confidence and there should not be any sense of insecurity. There was never deficit of talent in Hyderabad.”

