‘IT industry is resilient’

By | Published: 12:03 am 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has been in the forefront in encouraging, promoting and boosting software exports from India. STPI offers a wide range of services to the Indian IT industry including statutory, datacom and incubation services among others. The IT industry has one of the resilient sector in the current Covid-19 times, tells Dr Omkar Rai, Director General STPI, to B Krishna Mohan

Excerpts:

IT industry and pandemic

The world is facing a circulate situation due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and India is equally affected by this pandemic. The IT industry, which has brought many laurels to the country, is now resilient to the crisis. It is one of the sectors which is having a business continuity plans and ensuring the clients the required products and services. STPI has urged the IT/ITES industry to refrain from terminating employees, including the casual and outsourced staff. The companies should treat them as ‘on duty’ and enable them timely disbursal of wages/salaries to them. STPI has also deferred collection of rentals from the clients.

Work from home

The IT industry has always allowed its staff to work from home during emergencies. Most companies will have plan in place to deal with a strike, riot, bandh or some other emergency. However, this is for a limited period. The operations and services are not hit as the problem is isolated to select offices or cities. But Covid-19 has disrupted the work across the cities, countries and even continents. In such a scenario, the industry cannot have a business continuity plan on this massive scale. However, I must say that the industry has done well in this trying situations. The Work From Home is a big success- the employees have ensured that their companies are still in the reckoning. Remote working is here to stay.

Impact on exports

Indian IT exports during 2018-19 were at $137 billion and were growing around 10 per cent. It is too early to say if the exports will be impacted. There is lockdown but most companies are allowing their staff to work from home. Various reports also suggest that the productivity has fallen only marginally. We will continue with our IT exports.

How will businesses reshape

Most companies will redraw their businesses. Now, work from home will be a significant factor will working out the business plan. This will significantly lower the real estate demand. With collaboration platforms, it is not difficult for the companies to give the same design principles to all. This will reduce a lot of overheads. Work will be smarter and efficient too. From employee perspective, abilities to use collaborative platforms and working from home will count.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .