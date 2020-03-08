‘IT investments key to enhance customer experience’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Organisations must tear down the walls between IT and the business and make more customer-centric investments if they are to improve customer experience (CX), according to new research from Pegasystems. Pega’s 2020 Global Customer Experience Study was conducted among decision makers spanning 12 countries and seven different industries by research firm Savanta.

The research revealed that in India IT leads the wide majority CX business initiatives over any other group. About 77 per cent of CX projects are currently led by IT, nine per cent by general management, two per cent by dedicated CX functions, 2 per cent by marketing, and just 1 per cent by retention and loyalty specialists.

While IT is critical to supporting these projects, problems can arise when they are forced to make business decisions that require those in other departments-many of whom are measured by a different set of metrics-to buy in and adopt a new approach, or a new technology solution.

Only 43 per cent of businesses have a C-level sponsor for CX initiatives. This can result in a lack of expertise, leadership, and awareness in the initiatives themselves and can also cause those working on them to question the organisation’s commitment to CX.

Research shows 91 per cent of companies say their channel focus is determined by the needs of their customers, but their actions say otherwise. Respondents named email (69 per cent), which has increasingly lower customer response rates, as its top channel investment for next year. By contrast, only 18 per cent said they were planning to invest in chatbots, and 17 per cent planned to invest in inbound contact centers, suggesting a focus on prioritizing short-term outbound gains instead of focusing on the inbound channels customer most typically want to use to communicate.

While analytics software evolves at lightning speed, the study found too many outdated and less effective analytics solutions still in use.

“This study demonstrates that while many organisations see the value of improving customer engagement, many need to understand that implementing a new technology cannot be the universal remedy for all business problems,” said Suman Reddy, MD, Pegasystems India.

“Instead, organisations must look at a more holistic, strategic approach towards customers as individuals with unique needs and preferences that might vary within a very complex, real-time relationship with every brand they interact with. They have to earn the right to that relationship every single day, which requires change at the very top of the business, driven by empowered C-level leaders who are willing to re-architect their core business structure around the customer,” he added.

