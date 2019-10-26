It is all glitter, no sales in Hyderabad this Diwali

By | S Sandeep Kumar | Sunny Baski | Published: 12:47 am 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Attractive discounts, tempting offers, cashback schemes and aesthetically decked up showrooms — all appear to have failed in attracting customers, resulting in lukewarm sales of gold on the auspicious day of Dhanteras on Friday.

Apart from escalating prices of the yellow metal, there were a few other reasons as well for the not-so-encouraging sales this year. The price of 24-carat gold was Rs 39,500 per 10 grams in the city market, while silver was about Rs 47,000 per kg.

“This year the sales were very poor. It is not just Hyderabad, many cities too did not witness any sparkle this Dhanteras. Due to the economic slowdown, the sales were lukewarm even during Dasara,” says Hari Kishan Gupta, former president of Twin Cities Jewellers Association.

Compared with last year, the prices have gone up drastically, considering the developments in the international market. Last Dhanteras, the price of gold was around Rs 31,000 per 10 grams in the city, he points out.

The sheen is lost mainly due to price escalation. The worst thing is that prices are not going to slide. In fact, they are expected to increase further. Still, buying gold is safe and the best form of investment, he says.

Besides rising prices, the weather too seems to have cast a shadow on the showrooms. Many people purchased gold and silver, that too late in the evening just to continue the formality of auspiciousness. All the schemes and offers did not influence the buyers, who appear to be delaying the purchases for some more time. With the marriage season arriving shortly, jewellers are hoping the trend will change.

“Buyers, especially those who are performing marriages and other functions, are waiting for the prices to come down. Hence, they have postponed their purchases. The trend should hopefully be reversed soon,” says Nikhil Agarwal, a jeweller from Abids.

— S Sandeep Kumar

Crackers too evoke a cold response

With a cold response from customers, fireworks vendors are anticipating a dip in cracker sales as several stalls set up across the city are yet up to pick up business.

According to dealers, following the heavy rains, they had to set up stalls just three days ahead of the festival. In the previous years, vendors used to set up cracker stalls at least five days before Diwali.

Srinivas Kumar, a vendor at NTR Stadium, said there was a dull atmosphere in the stalls.

“We are hoping the sales might pick up on the eve of the festival, otherwise, we may end up suffering losses,” he said.

On the other hand, traders said the prices of crackers were almost similar to those of last year as many customers were cutting down on cracker purchases after the prices skyrocketed over the last few years. Moreover, the number of shops is drastically falling due to licence conditions.

Like every year sparklers, pencils, flower pots, twinkling star, chakkars, rockets, Lakshmi bombs, shots, multi-colour, shots and bullet bombs are among those on offer.

— Sunny Baski

Celebrate with care

Doctors have urged people to take basic precautions while burning firecrackers. Every year, during Diwali festival, injuries related to eyes and burns get reported at various hospitals in the city. Healthcare workers have said that such incidents among children and adolescents occur mostly because they are left unsupervised while bursting crackers. Careless handling of firecrackers is also a major reason for most of the physical injuries during the celebrations, doctors said.

For burn injury

* Wash the burn areas with tap water for 10 to 15 minutes

* Visit a qualified medical facility for treatment

* Avoid burning firecrackers in hands or near poles and wires

* Avoid wearing silk and synthetic fabric outdoors.

* Don’t leave firecrackers around burning candles or diyas

* Good moisturiser or Aloe Vera gel can be applied temporarily

For pet animals

1. Keep them indoors and switch off TV if possible

2. Windows and doors can be closed to calm the pets

3. Avoid bursting crackers near animal shelter or zoo

4. Never take dogs out for walking during bursting of crackers

5. Check with veterinarians for availability of anti-anxiety medication