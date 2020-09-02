It is high time Hyderabad woke up to harsh reality

“At a time when Hyderabad is languishing at the bottom, how can we lose players of Sandeep’s calibre.”

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The decision of Bavanaka Sandeep to seek a transfer from Hyderabad to Goa has ruffled the cricketing fraternity of the city. It is sending wrong signals as yet another senior player has opted to play for a different state. It is a known fact that the 28-year-old Sandeep was treated rather harshly by the selectors and he was uncertain whether he would be sure of his place in the team despite being one of the consistent performers and experienced players for Hyderabad.

The selectors did not give him the confidence nor was there any senior coach who could guide him. He was the top run-getter in both Vijay Hazare one-day and T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments before the start of the four-day Ranji Trophy tournament. In fact, Sandeep would have been an ideal captain but the RA Swaroop-led selection committee coolly overlooked him although he was the vice-captain of the team for the last couple of years. This did not go well and that might have shattered his confidence a lot. The chirpy left-hander could not repeat his one-day and T20 form although it was a different matter when none of the other established batsmen were consistent with the bat. However, his performances in shorter format cricket caught the eye of the Sunrisers Hyderabad think-tank and became the only player from Hyderabad other than Ambati Rayudu and Mohd Siraj to sign with the IPL franchise.

Former chairman of selectors Vijay Mohan Raj said it was unfortunate that Sandeep took this drastic step. “It is a sad thing happening to Hyderabad as we are losing some good players to other states. It started with Rayudu, Ojha, Vihari and now with Sandeep. There is something seriously wrong in the system. The players don’t see a bright future playing for Hyderabad as their place is uncertain in the Ranji team,’’

The former left-handed opener said Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) needs to have people of integrity. “We have to be honest. Apparently, a lot of comprises are made while selecting a team. As a result, the deserving players are suffering.

“In the current situation, Sandeep made the right decision. He had no other option. He was also deprived of the captaincy. I thought logically, Sandeep should have succeeded Rayudu and Akshath Reddy as captain.’’

Kanwaljit Singh blames the bad system that is the root cause of all the problems in Hyderabad cricket. “As it is, Hyderabad is struggling to put up runs and Sandeep was one of the consistent performers. We are messing up things.’’

The former wily off-spinner said Mohd Azharuddin should take strong measures to put things in order. “He should bring the right kind of people to rectify the system. It is a matter of concern that Hyderabad cricket is going from bad to worse. He should make a serious introspection to arrest the slide. I don’t see in the present environment for Hyderabad cricket to flourish.’’

Former international Noel David said it is a wake-up call and it is time the administrators respect the players. “Losing a good player like Sandeep is terrible. Now we realise that Rayudu and Vihari did the right thing by playing for Baroda and Andhra as they could play for India. But that might not have happened had they played for Hyderabad. It is a harsh reality.’’

Hyderabad should wake up to the reality, according to former fast bowler P Harimohan. “At a time when Hyderabad is languishing at the bottom, how can we lose players of Sandeep’s calibre. From his first game, he always bought immense value as a player and leader. When talented senior players leave, it is a sign to wake up. If we do not heed these signs, we will languish at the bottom, which is not good for anyone – the players and the Association.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .