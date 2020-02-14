IT raids bring curtains for Chandrababu’s political career, says AP minister

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s political career is finished in the wake of Income Tax raids on his personal secretary where Rs 2,000 crore unaccounted money was noticed, according to Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said both Chandrababu and his son Nara Lokesh owed an explanation to the people. If one found Rs 2,000 crore with a personal secretary, one could imagine the level of corruption during the TDP regime, he remarked.

“There were I-T raids on the benamis of Chandrababu and Lokesh in as many as 40 places including Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune. The I-T officials had found that money had gone abroad and returned as FDI. We have been saying that Chandrababu is most corrupt and the TDP indulged in real estate business in the name of State capital and siphoned thousands of crores of rupees in the name of contracts with tenders for Rs 46,000 crore works were called just before elections. In fact, they took loans and swindled the money,” he stated.

That was why the YSR Congress Party government had opted for reverse tendering which saw a savings to the tune of Rs 392 crore for works worth Rs 3,239 crore, he alleged. Another Rs 800 crore was saved in Polavaram reverse tendering and the TDP had planned to loot the money through shell companies, he added.

“Why are the TDP leaders and their yellow media silent on IT raids? Chandrababu is adept at managing institutions. Perhaps he couldn’t do it now,” Botsa quipped.

He also decried that the TDP had resorted to malicious campaign on the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and explained that the latter was only trying his best to put the State economy on rails with Centre’s support.