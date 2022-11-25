IT Raids: HC stays investigation into complaint lodged by Minister Malla Reddy

Malla Reddy and his younger son Bhadra Reddy had lodged a complaint against the I-T officials for forcibly taking signatures from the Minister's elder son Mahender Reddy on documents which mentioned that black money was found in his possession.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued stay orders on the investigation into a complaint lodged by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his son against Income Tax (I-T) officials. A lunch motion petition was filed by I-T officials in the High Court seeking quashing of the complaint lodged against them.

Malla Reddy and his younger son Bhadra Reddy had lodged a complaint against the I-T officials for forcibly taking signatures from the Minister’s elder son Mahender Reddy on documents which mentioned that black money was found in his possession. As the police commenced investigation into the incident, the I-T authorities moved the lunch motion petition in the High Court which stayed the investigation into the complaint for four weeks.

I-T official Ratnakar had also lodged a counter complaint, alleging that Malla Reddy tore some crucial documents and snatched his laptop which was reportedly handed over to the police later.