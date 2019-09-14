IT sector registers higher growth than national average: KTR

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday said the progressive polices of the State Government in encouraging the IT sector over the past five years resulted in the State registering a 17 per cent growth in the industry compared to the eight per cent national average.

The Minister, who was replying to questions related to his department in the State Assembly, said the state Government was taking steps to encourage establishment of IT companies in the Eastern and Southern regions of the city. Addressing concerns raised by some members that the IT industry was currently clustered in just the Western part of the city putting increasing pressure on infrastructure in the area, the Minister said the Government has already approved Maheshwaram and Raviryal areas for development of electronic industry clusters.

With respect to the issue of IT industries development in two tier towns raised by KP Vivekanand of the TRS and D Sridhar Babu of Congress, Rama Rao said the IT Tower in Karimangar town was getting ready for inauguration next month. And the one in Khammam will be ready by November or December. “The Government also identified 50 acres for a similar project in Mahabubnagar and some business process outsourcing companies have already started operations in Janagaon and Huzurabad,” he said.

On the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) proposal for the city mooted by the UPA II Government which did not see the light of the day, Rama Rao said the successor NDA Government had made it clear that it was shelving the ITIR project. “Some Congress party leaders claim that it was their Government that gave Hyderabad and Bengaluru the ITIR project. If that is the case, why did Congress, which was in power in Karnataka until recently, not implement the ITIR project?” he asked.

The Minister also said training offered to youth by Telangana Academy of Skill & Knowledge will be expanded. “So far, the academy has trained lakhs of youth,” he added.

