‘IT skill sets for employees need of the hour’

Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary and Director General of Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana BP Acharya on Monday said the State had been a frontrunner in proactively using information technology for the effective delivery of citizen-centric services.

“Imparting continuous training to employees at all rungs of the hierarchy in order to keep their IT skill sets current and up-to-date is the need of the hour to further consolidate this leadership position of the State,” Acharya said, after inaugurating ‘Mahatma Memorial Computer Lab’ as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The computer lab is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to impart both face-to-face and virtual training. The inauguration of the computer lab is a step in the direction of further upgrading the existing computer infrastructure of the Institute.

The DG said the Institute had covered a whopping 40,000 employees during the last two years, equipping them with the requisite IT skills by using e-Learning Modules of DoPT, Government of India. “Telangana has thereby emerged as a leader, across the country, in using e-Learning Modules,” he said.

