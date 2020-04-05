It was an honour to be neutral umpire in 86: VK

By | Published: 12:03 am 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: Virinchirpuram Krishnamoorthi Ramaswamy, popularly known as VK, has a unique achievement. He, along with Mumbai’s Piloo Reporter, was the first neutral umpires of the world. Much before the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the neutral umpire concept, Ramaswamy and Reporter officiated in the Pakistan-West Indies three-Test series in Pakistan in 1986.

Recalling the historical trip, the 75-year-old Hyderabad veteran said skipper Imran Khan, now the Pakistan Prime Minister, wanted a neutral umpire in that series. “Actually there was a notion umpires in Pakistan were bit biased. There were allegations that Pakistan were winning because of the home umpires. When Imran Khan took over as captain of the Pakistan team, he said he wanted neutral umpires against West Indies since they had a good team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the Indian board to send two umpires for the home three-Test series against the mighty West Indies team. Unfortunately, because of visa problem we could not reach in time for the first Test in Faisalabad where the Pakistan won it convincingly. The West Indies team was not happy with some of the decisions which they thought went against them. However, it was an honour to be a neutral umpire’’

Ramaswamy and Reporter reached in time for the second Test in Lahore. West Indies bounced back strongly in the second Test in Lahore and the match was over in three days. However, the third Test in Karachi ended in a draw amid high drama with West Indies being very close to victory.

According to Ramaswamy, there was a big press conference on their arrival in Lahore. “It was a new concept and there was a lot of excitement on eve of the second Test. I remember, we were well received by the public in Lahore. They were happy and whenever we went to market, we were treated excellently. There was a lot of warmth and affection. Strangely, on the ground it was different scenario. They started booing us from the stands,’’ he said.

In the third Test in Karachi, in the midst of din, Ramaswamy could hear someone calling his name, Ram, Ram from the galleries in Karachi. “I was taken aback. At lunch time, someone said someone was waiting for me and then I found out it was Zahid Ali Khan, the former left-arm spinner from the city who played for State Bank of Hyderabad and a contemporary of Abid Ali. That was a novel experience to see a Hyderabadi from Karachi.’’

Ramaswamy said it was a different experience. “Lahore was a one-sided one because West Indies dominated the match. But in Karachi it was a little tense. However, the behaviour of the players was exemplary. In fact, in Karachi, I gave Javed Miandad run out without the help of the third umpire as he was millimetre short. He accepted the decision.’’

The veteran umpire, who first officiated in an international match in 1983 before retiring in 2004, said the Pakistan officials were very cooperative. “Umpire Shakoor Rana was of big help. I remember we had a long gap between the second and third Test. Rana ensured that we got the best comforts.’’

Ramaswamy, who officiated in 26 Tests and 42 one-day internationals, including two World Cups, pointed out umpiring has changed a lot over the years. “A lot of technology has entered into the game and at times, it tests the umpires to the full. But I feel umpires can learn from DRS instead of losing confidence.’’

Among many matches, he still feels umpiring in any India-Pakistan match is always tense. “There is solid heat and noise on the ground. It is a big challenge to any umpire and I had the privilege to officiate in many of these matches. Of course the top drawer was the Bangalore Test between India and Pakistan in 1987. I could see one of the masterly batting on a turning track by Sunil Gavaskar in his last Test innings.’’

