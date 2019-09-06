It was fun to bat with Ishant: Vihari

By | Published: 12:08 am 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Having struck his maiden Test century in the second Test of the West Indies series, G Hanuma Vihari is looking forward to cement his place in the Indian team. “I think the century in Kingston was a big confidence booster. It was very helpful in many ways. I could get the confidence of the team but it has definitely has helped me to cement my place although it is still a long way to go,’’ said Vihari on his return from the Caribbean islands on Friday.

Vihari did agree that the India `A’ tour prior to the Indian team tour to West Indies did help him acclimatize the conditions. “I did have the experience on the conditions. It was important to stay positive and the India A tour definitely came in handy.’’

On scoring his first Test century, the new batting hero said the two big knocks gave him the belief that he belonged to that level. “It was important to play a big knock. I knew that I would get runs. I was focused and I could finally get to the three-figure mark.’’

The Andhra skipper said on captain Virat Kohli’s statement that the dressing room feels calm whenever he is in the middle, Vihari said he was happy that he could win the trust of the team and captain. “It is a huge breakthrough. It naturally lifts yours spirit and confidence. This century will help you to grow in confidence. Apart from that Kohli believes in positivity. I’m happy that he has trust in me and that he is a big confidence booster for me. ’’

He also reiterated that coach Ravi Shastri’s inputs did help him in a big way in the second Test. “He is very straightforward and has a very good knowledge of the game. I’m open to any suggestions. His inputs did help me in the second Test.’’

When reminded that West Indies legend Viv Richards had spoken highly of his getting majority of runs in the V-area, Vihari said he made a conscious effort to play in that zone only. “The Kingston wicket had bounce and the ball seamed around. Therefore it was necessary to play straight and wait for the bad balls to be punished.’’

The former Hyderabad skipper said his partnership with Ajinkya Rahane in the two Test were very important as far as the team was concerned. ”With Rahane coming at No. 5 and I at 6, we could jell together. We could stablise the innings and steadied the ship.’’

Vihari acknowledged the contribution of Ishant Sharma on his way to century. “It was fun and his experience really mattered. It also helped me get that hundred.’’

He said he loved challenges and batting at No.6 had a different dimension. “I always come out with a game plan. It is a very crucial position and I have to bat according to the situation. It is heartening that I could get the runs at this position in the West Indies tour.’’

Vihari said he learnt to play a long innings and stay at the crease while playing for Hyderabad and Andhra. “I have played a lot of big innings for Hyderabad and Andhra. My experience in domestic did help me to put it across in international cricket.’’

On the prospect of his first Test at home that too at Visakhapatnam against the touring South African team, Vihari pointed out that he was all excited to play in front of his supporters. ’’Ever since I shifted to Vizag, it has become my second home. I have got tremendous support and playing in front of this crowd makes me excited.’’

The 24-year-old said he was happy for his mother Vijayalakshmi who sacrificed a lot for him. “It was a long-time dream of my mother. It was a nice feeling when I got the century as I could fulfill her dream.’’

Vihari said his priority is now to score runs in Test cricket and that could give him an opening for one-day cricket. “I have to keep performing and people will automatically recognise your efforts. That is the key.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter