It was surreal to work with Al Pacino, says Logan Lerman

An actor par excellence, there’s no prize for guessing that it’s every budding actor’s dream to work with Al Pacino. Having to star alongside the veteran in Amazon Prime Video’s – Hunters, the lead actor Logan Lerman, is certainly enjoying working with his idol.

The 28-year-old who has made a name for himself through Percy Jackson and The Three Musketeers, this time plays the role of Jonah Heidelbaum in the Nazi-hunting revenge series. With his grandmother having to face the brutalities of Nazism, Jonah finds a friend in Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), who is the leader of a Nazi-killing group. Having gotten the chance to work with his hero, an elated Logan says, “It’s great working with Al Pacino.

I feel really lucky to work with him. I was very nervous about it at first, but Al is a really disarming presence and a really humble and generous person. And, it’s really just been a joy ride working with him and getting to know him personally. It’s just been a great experience to work every day with him. I love Al.

And he’s, you know, it was one of those weird things that when I was first talking about being a part of this project, like with my family and friends, it was the first time where I felt uncomfortable telling them who else was in the show because it felt like bragging.” Al Pacino, at 79, has surely been an inspiration to not just those in cinema, but fans as well.

Logan knows what it’s like to be up close and personal with the actor. He adds, “It felt weird because he’s such an icon and he’s such an important figure in, you know, cinematic history but also just, you know, my life, and everybody, everyone. You know, Al Pacino is such a big figure for people that love movies.

So, it was surreal to work with him, but then you just like get to know him and he’s a great person and a great collaborator. So, I feel really lucky” With Al Pacino and Logan all set to take down a bunch of Nazis, catch the master and his apprentice as Amazon Prime’s Hunters streams this February 21.