It will be easy win for TRS in ZP polls: Jagadish Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that the TRS would capture three Zilla Parishad chairmens’ posts in erstwhile Nalgonda district by winning majority of ZPTC and MPTC seats in the ongoing local bodies’ elections.

Jagdish Reddy was participating in the Zilla Parishad election campaign at Bommalaramaram in the district for victory of TRS candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said that the results of Legislative Assembly elections will be mirrored in the local bodies’ elections too as people need to support the TRS to speed up development of their areas. He reminded that the people of the state were presented landslide victory to the TRS in the Legislative Assembly elections held in the year 2018. The people were standing with the TRS in every elections after seeing the development works and welfare schemes implemented by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last five years.

Coming down heavily on the Congress leaders from the district, he said that the people were root out the Congress from the district by present defeat to its candidates in all elections for its leaders turning as anti-development force. He has asked the people to vote for TRS candidates in zilla parishad elections for better implementation of development works and welfare schemes in rural areas. Stating that the leaders of both Congress and TDP, who were responsible for backwardness of the area for the decades, were once again coming to the people to seek vote, he called up on the people to teach a lesson to them in the elections.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, former Minister Alimineti Uma Madhava Reddy and TRS candidate of Bommalaramaram ZPTC Alimineti Sandeep Reddy also accompanied the Minister during the elections campaign.

