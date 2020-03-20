Italian COVID-19 patient, who was cured, dies

By | Published: 12:11 pm

Jaipur: The Italian COVID-19 patient, Andrey Carly (69 years), who tested negative in Rajasthan after being given medical treatment here, died on Friday due to heart attack, confirmed health officials here on Friday.

Andrey was admitted in the isolation ward of the SMS hospital on February 29 and on March 2, Andrey’s report came out positive for corona infection.

He was successfully cured and his samples tested negative on March 14.

Soon after reports of a corona infection came out negative, Andrey’s wife sought permission from the Italian Embassy to shift him at the Fortis Hospital in Jaipur and thereafter, he was shifted to the Fortis Hospital on March 15. However, he did not show much improvement here. He was on the Life Support System and had infections in his lungs too.

Andrey was part of the same tourist group in Italy who came with 16 people and were found to be COVID-19 positive. Andrey Carly’wife was found coronavirus positive.

However, her report came negative after undertaking medical treatment. She too was kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.