ITC distributes Rs 3 lakh worth hand wash, biscuits to cops in Warangal

Published: 1:22 pm

Warangal Urban: Representatives of the ITC Limited have handed over Rs three lakh worth handwash packets and biscuits to the police here on Wednesday.

ITC representative, Warangal, Venu Reddy has handed over the products to Commissioner of Police V Ravinder.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police discharging their duties risking the lives relentlessly, “In view of this, our company has decided to help the frontline police officers by handing over these products,” he added.

CP Ravinder has appreciated the ITC for coming forward to help the police. Dheeraj Rao Velchala and others were present.

