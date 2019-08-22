‘ITC planted 6 lakh saplings as part of Haritha Haram’

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: As part of Haritha Haram program, employees of ITC Limited Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division (ITC PSPD) on Thursday participated in a mega plantation drive at the company’s Bolaram facility in Sangareddy district.

Senior managers, employees from ITC and officials from CII planted over 600 saplings of different varieties in the 3.5 acre of land at ITC’s Bolaram unit.

“Since 2016, as part of the Haritha Haram initiative, ITC PSPD has planted 6 lakh saplings,” said vice-president, ITC PSPD, Suneel Pandey.

Divisional chief executive, Sanjay Singh said that the next major initiative from the company would be to focus on achieving zero emissions and zero discharge for the Bollaram unit and become the first industrial unit in the country to achieve the feat.

Vadiraj Kulkarni, COO, K I Viswanathan, divisional head, commercial and marketing, Anil Kumar V Epur, chairman green landscape committee and past Chairman CII southern region, K S Venkatagiri, executive director CII, godrej green business center were also present.

