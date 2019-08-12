ITDA body to meet Bhadrachalam in on Tuesday

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The General Body meeting of ITDA Bhadrachalam is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, after a long gap of nearly three years.

The meeting was last conducted on September 1, 2016, at Aswaraopet and after that the General Body has never met. As per the guidelines the meeting of Integrated Tribal Development Agency General Body has to be conducted once in every three months.

After 2016, the Adivasi associations and leaders have many times asked the concerned officials to convene the General Body meeting to discuss the issues related to Adivasis and address them but due many reasons the meeting was not conducted.

The ITDA covers 32 mandals spread in Khammam, Kothagudem, Mulug and Mahabubabad districts. The present ITDA Project Officer VP Gautham who took the initiative to conduct the meeting has directed the officials concerned to come to meeting on Tuesday fully prepared.

The elected members and officials concerned were informed about the meeting’s schedule.

