ITDA officer begins probe into sweeper’s suicide in Mancherial

The project officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, Bhavesh Mishra visited the hostel and made inquiries about the incident with hostel warden Naitham Laxman and his colleagues

Mancherial: The project officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, Bhavesh Mishra on Thursday began a probe into the suicide by Mothe Swapna, a female sweeper working in a hostel run by the Tribal Welfare department here.

Mishra visited the hostel and made inquiries about the incident with hostel warden Naitham Laxman and his colleagues Malla Reddy, Meena Reddy and District Tribal Welfare Officer Narayana Reddy who allegedly partied on the premises on September 11 evening. He grilled the four for nearly two hours and according to sources, was dissatisfied with their contradictory statements.

The officer expressed anguish against the wardens and the officer for consuming liquor in the hostel and for deploying the sweeper to cook food for two students, who stayed in the hostel on Friday. He found fault with them for summoning her in the evening hours and fumed at Narayana Reddy for inspecting the hostel without prior intimation.

A report on the suspicious death was published in these columns on September 16.

The project officer said action would be taken against the wardens and the DTWO for consuming alcohol on the premises of the hostel. He said a report would be submitted to the commissioner of Tribal Welfare department with all the findings of his investigations.

Mishra later visited Mancherial police station and inspected records of the case besides speaking to Inspector ML Muttilingaiah. He gathered the call data records of the wardens and the officer. He also seized mobile phones of the four.

Mothe Swapna, 30, hailing from a Schedule Caste community, attempted to end her life following a fight with her lover Dugine Jailu. She died while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital on Friday night. Based on a complaint lodged by Swapna’s family, a case was registered against Jailu, who was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Monday.

What trriggered suspicion were the bruises on her hand and forehead that was noticed subsequently. She reportedly died by suicide after being sexually assaulted and abused by Jailu. A native of Bheemaram mandal, she was working with the hostel on a contract basis for the past few months.

Suspension demanded

Meanwhile, members of a Joint Action Committee comprising various student organizations submitting a representation to Bhavesh Mishra, demanding suspension of DTWO. Thota Rajesh, Srikanth and Sunny Goud alleged that the wardens threw the party to celebrate his securing key vacant posts in the Tribal Welfare department.

