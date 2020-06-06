ITDA plans post-lockdown classroom setting in schools

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:34 pm

Kothagudem: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has chalked out a plan to bring about changes in classroom settings at the ashram schools it runs in erstwhile Khammam district.

The changes are planned in view of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which made physical distancing mandatory in one’s life. According to agency officials, after the reopening of the schools, it is being planned to restrict students’ strength in each class.

The ITDA’s Deputy Director (Tribal Welfare) Shaik Zaheeruddin informed Telangana Today on Friday that measures to make thermal scanners available at all schools are being made to screen students after the reopening of the schools.

Similarly, every student has to wear the face mask and clean his or her hands using hand sanitiser before entering the classroom. In order to maintain physical distancing, each class will be divided into A, B, C sections and student strength will be restricted to 20 per class.

In addition, the duration of classes will be reduced to 35 minutes from 45 minutes. The ITDA runs as many as 50 ashram schools, 14 hostels under ITDA limits wherein about 18,000 students are studying from third to ninth class.

Besides ensuring quality education to tribal students the ITDA is now focusing to ensure their good health. For that purpose better sanitation practices will be given utmost priority at all schools, Jaheeruddin said.

He reminded that following the Project Officer P Gawtham’s directions a special action plan has already been implemented and online classes are being run for students so that they will not lose touch with academics.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .