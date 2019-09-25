itel celebrates over 5 crore consumers in India

By | Published: 5:36 pm 6:46 pm

New Delhi: The number of consumers using itel phones in India has crossed the five crore mark in just three years of its operation, the Hong Kong-based TRANSSION Holdings’ leading mobile brand said on Wednesday.

“India is a priority market for TRANSSION and 5 Crore+ discerning customers in such a short span reinstates the trust and love of customers for brand itel,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“Our approach of providing futuristic technology and magical product features in sub-5K category has made itel the leader in this segment,” Talapatra added.

To celebrate the milestone, itel has come up with a slew of offers ahead of the festive season.

The new A46 with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage memory — upgraded from 2GB +16GB – has been made available at the same budget-friendly price of Rs 4,999.

With every purchase of the smartphone, consumers als get a free oraimo HD earphone and a protective silicon back cover.

“We consistently focused on strengthening our overall distribution strategy, by nurturing deeper penetration into offline channels,” Talapatra said.

“This has helped us to create the brand through a well-connected distribution network of more than 1 lakh retailers and 1,000 plus partners enabling better accessibility and availability of our products across the country,” he added.

itel A46 packs features like enhanced AI dual camera, dual security features – multifunction fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, 5.45-inch) HD+ IPS full screen, dual 4G VoLTE. The phone runs Android Pie 9 operating system.